One Piece Promo Updates the Battle of Marineford's Best Moments with New Animation

One of the biggest storylines within the popular Shonen franchise of One Piece is easily the Marineford Arc, which resulted in the demise of some of the biggest characters in the world of the Grand Line such as Whitebeard and Ace, and a new promo highlights what this saga might have looked like with the new animation style. With the Wano Arc seeing a brand new style of animation that focuses on dynamic action and fast-paced movement, more than a few One Piece fans might love to see the Marineford Arc revisited in the same style as this promo.

One Piece is no stranger to the world of video games, having given countless entries to a number of consoles over the years since the franchise first debuted in the late 1990s. The upcoming game, One Piece: Fighting Path, will arrive onto mobile devices and offer a brand new story that puts Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates into a 3-D action-adventure game that will make good use of their abilities. Though we aren't sure how Marineford will factor into the game itself, it's clear that the promo for the upcoming mobile game is seeing what the saga might look like with an updated animation style.

Twitter User New World Artur shared this brand new look at the promo for the upcoming mobile game, One Piece: Fighting Path, which re-imagines some of the biggest moments of the Marineford Arc in the new animation style that was made famous by the Wano storyline:

The new One Piece mobile game, One Piece: Fighting Path, features an opening cutscene that remakes a highlight reel of Marineford in the new anime art style! It's beautiful!! pic.twitter.com/mUZr6PiXUk — Artur - Library of Ohara (@newworldartur) April 22, 2021

The anime is currently following the earlier life of Kozuki Oden, traveling alongside Whitebeard and Gol D. Roger to explore the world outside of the borders of Wano, but a big battle is on the horizon as the Straw Hat Pirates are preparing to clash with Kaido and his legions of Beast Pirates. With the manga in the midst of the War for Wano, it is clear that the world of the Grand Line will never be the same once a victor is decided.

What do you think of this new animation for the events of the Marineford Arc? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.