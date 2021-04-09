One Piece Montage Highlights The Beauty of the Grand Line

✖

One Piece's Wano Arc is only one of the many sagas that have been introduced in Eiichiro Oda's long-running Shonen series, and with each of these new arcs, we bear witness to the beauty of the Grand Line, with one fan creating a gorgeous montage that highlights the different locales that Luffy and his crew have seen. Toei Animation has been assembling the series since it first debuted in 1999, and the animation style of both the characters and environments of the Grand Line have definitely evolved over the course of the decades that Luffy has tried to become the pirate king.

Currently, the isolated nation known as Wano takes the aesthetic of a feudalistic Japanese environment, with its citizens bearing a strong resemblance to the Eastern attire. With Luffy and the other members of the Straw Hat Pirates following suit by changing up their appearances, the heroic swashbucklers have been attempting to free the country from the grip of both Kaido's Beast Pirates and the pint-sized Shogun known as Orochi. The anime has recently dived into the past of Kozuki Oden, one of the shining stars of Wano Country, whose presence has helped open up the past of the Grand Line and shown fans some gorgeous new environments along the way.

Reddit User Ussop Senpai shared this jaw-dropping montage that shows how Toei Animation has been able to bring the characters and environments originally created by Eiichiro Oda to life, using some stunning animation to recreate the world of the Grand Line:

The Wano Arc has some catching up to do with its current run to hit the current strides of the manga, as Eiichiro Oda's printed material is telling the hard-hitting story of the War for Wano. Though this current arc in the Shonen manga might not focus on glorious environments, it will give anime fans some of the biggest action that they've seen from the series to date as Luffy, the Straw Hat Pirates, and a number of their allies band together to achieve the dreams of Kozuki Oden.

What is your favorite environment featured in One Piece's past? How do you foresee the War for Wano Arc coming to a close in Eiichiro Oda's Shonen epic?