One Piece Reveals the Day the Rogers Pirates Disbanded

Poor Gol D. Roger. At the height of his swashbuckling days with a loyal crew at his back, the legendary pirate realizes that he only has a limited time until he meets his inevitable end. Discovering that he has less than a year to live, Roger calls for the assistance of the wandering samurai from Wano, Oden. With Oden agreeing to jump ships from Whitebeard’s crew to Roger’s, the ship of swashbucklers finds the One Piece treasure. So why did the band break up when it was the strongest and most successful it has ever been?

Warning! Serious Spoilers for One Piece’s 968th Chapter of the manga, so if you haven’t caught up with the adventures of the Straw Hat Pirates in Wano up to this piece, steer clear!

Following the discovery of the “Laugh Tale”, as Roger and his crew had dubbed it, the legendary treasure, as well as the other finds throughout the pirate’s career were dubbed the “One Piece” treasure. With his dreams seemingly fulfilled and the Marines now after him, Rogers decides to split up the pirates under his employ, leaving the crew he came to know so well.

Oden too returns to Wano Country, having fulfilled his commitment to Roger, unexpectedly receiving a warm welcome from the denizens of the nation. While his family is in high spirits, it’s made all the more tragic by the future events that we readers are privy to.

The Wano Arc hasn’t just given us a in-depth look into the isolated nation, through one of its inhabitants, we’ve been given a look into the past of the Grand Line and some of the biggest pirates that have been a significant part of Eiichiro Oda’s amazing anime franchise! While the Wano Country arc is currently in full swing in the anime, it should be fantastic to see how these mange events are portrayed via animation.

