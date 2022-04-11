One Piece: Red Unveils Brook’s Wildest Look in New Poster

There are just a few months separating One Piece: Red from fans, and the movie is already teasing fans about what they can expect. We know the project will focus on Shanks while Luffy meets a mysterious character at some point on the high seas. In the past week or so, new looks at the film have dropped courtesy of our Straw Hat crew, and a new poster has just gone live hyping up Brook.

As you can see below, the preview was shared on Twitter by the film’s official page. It was there fans were treated to another punk-rock outfit from One Piece: Red, and it suits Brook as well as we all expected.

This new costume loads up Brook with leather as the skeletal pirate is wearing a spiked leather jacket. A frilly collar peeks out from the jacket’s closures, and it comes complete with a purple turtle neck. The ornate top pairs with some slouchy black slacks and pirate boots, but the real thing to note here is Brook’s skirt. The hero is wearing an open flow wrap-around over his trousers.

Of course, the other big shift here is Brook’s hair. The pirate is used to keeping his afro loose and natural, but Brook is switching things up for One Piece: Red. As we can see, the hero has spiked out his tight curls to give himself the ultimate mohawk. The look is softened by the polka dot skirt, and Brook completes his accessories with some light pink gloves.

Clearly, the musician is leaning into an eclectic look here, but it is as hardcore as the film’s other costumes. It seems every single Straw Hat member will rock chains and spikes when they hit theaters this fall. And honestly? The fandom is pretty down for it.

What do you think of this latest Straw Hat makeover for One Piece: Red? Is this one of Brook’s best looks yet? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.