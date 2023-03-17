One Piece: Red Will Hit Digital Soon

One Piece: Red recently was made available for fans in Japan to watch on Amazon Prime, leaving North American anime fans to wonder when Western audiences would have the opportunity to catch the entry that brings back Shanks and introduces the world to his daughter Uta. Luckily, fans in the U.S. won't have to wait much longer to catch the most money-making entry in the shonen series as the fifteenth film of the franchise has revealed its digital release date. While the story mostly focuses on the "ultimate diva", there are plenty of surprises in store for Straw Hat fans.

While the latest One Piece movie featured the return of Shanks, the red-haired pirate didn't have the opportunity to come face to face with Luffy, a moment that many have been waiting years to see. In the manga, Shanks has also shown his face once again and while he might not appear in One Piece 1078, he's sure to make further appearances in the Shonen Jump series. While the One Piece anime continues to focus on the War For Wano, rough seas are ahead for Luffy and company across many mediums.

One Piece Red: Digital Release

The fifteenth film of the shonen franchise will arrive on March 28th in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. It will be made available on Microsoft, VUDU, and iTunes later this month, and is planning to also hit Amazon, Google Play, and Youtube later on. At present, One Piece: Red has cracked the top ten highest-grossing anime movies of all time, and while it might not hit the same heights as Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, it's blown other One Piece movies out of the water in terms fo box office receipts.

If you want to know more about the fifteenth film of the One Piece franchise, Crunchyroll offered an official description for the biggest movie to date featuring the Straw Hat Pirates, "Uta-the most beloved singer in the world whose voice has been described as "otherworldly"-is renowned for concealing her own identity when performing. Now, for the first time ever, she will reveal herself to the world at a live concert. With the Navy watching closely, the venue fills with Uta's fans-including excited pirates and the Straw Hats led by Luffy, who simply came to enjoy her sonorous performance-all eagerly awaiting the voice that the whole world has been waiting for to resound. The story begins with the shocking revelation that she is the enigmatic Shanks' daughter."

Via Crunchyroll