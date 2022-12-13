One Piece: Red Team Explains the Movie's Focus on Music

One Piece: Red not only brought back Red-Haired Shanks to the Grand Line, but it also introduced his daughter Uta in a surprising twist. With Shanks' progeny becoming a major sensation thanks to her wild vocal skills, the fifteenth film of the Shonen franchise presented Luffy and his Straw Hat Pirates with some big battles, but it also dedicated some of its run time to presenting electric tunes. Now, in a new interview, director Goro Taniguchi discussed the importance of music to the new film and how that plays into the anime's origins.

While Uta was a new character introduced in this Shonen film, the One Piece anime series took the opportunity to dive into the past that Shanks' daughter had with Luffy, revealing that the Straw Hat Pirate captain had known about her existence for years, even before forming his band of swashbucklers. Based on the ending of this film, Uta making an appearance in the anime series, or the manga with its Final Arc taking place, isn't a certainty, though stranger things have happened in the past on Luffy's journey to become the King of the Pirates. With Eiichiro Oda planning to bring his manga masterpiece to a close, it will be interesting to see how many more films One Piece has in the chamber.

A Musical Piece

In a recent interview on Japanese television, director Goro Taniguchi talked about how the decision to focus on music was a way to harken back to the origins of One Piece, wherein the series began with singing swashbucklers in a bar:

"I said, 'let's use music'. Even in the first story, it's already like that. At the bar, they're signing and dancing and causing a ruckus. They're basically jolly pirates."

You can watch the entirety of the "Making of One Piece Film Red" below, with Crunchyroll assembling the creators behind the Straw Hats' latest theatrical journey wherein Luffy might not have confronted Shanks face-to-face, but did give us a brief glimpse of his Gear Fifth form prior to its arrival in the War For Wano's anime adaptation:

