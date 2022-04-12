One Piece: Red Highlights Jinbe’s New Makeover

One Piece has debuted one of Jinbe’s coolest makeovers yet with the newest poster for the upcoming One Piece Film: Red movie! Fans of Eiichiro Oda’s original manga franchise have quite a bit to be excited about this year as not only is the manga going to some of its biggest places yet, but the 25th Anniversary of the franchise overall will soon be yielding some cool new projects as a result. One of the biggest is gearing up for a release in theaters across Japan later this Summer as One Piece will be releasing its next major feature film.

With One Piece Film: Red gearing up for a release in Japan this August, Toei Animation has begun the full promotional hype train for the film. Starting off with a look at the new Straw Hat designs series creator Eiichiro Oda had crafted for the new movie, the last few days have seen the official Twitter account seemingly counting down to something with special new posters highlighting each of the members of the Straw Hat crew. Now the latest, and final member of the Straw Hats has gotten his poster and you can check out a new look at Jinbe below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

One Piece Film: Red is currently scheduled for a release in theaters across Japan on August 6th, but there has yet to be any word on its international release plans as of this writing. Directed by Code Geass franchise director Goro Taniguchi, written by One Piece: Gold writer Tsutomu Kuroiwa, and with Oda as creative producer, there is also very little known about the film’s story itself outside of the fact that it involves Shanks in some capacity along with introducing a brand new female character that Oda had specifically requested be involved in the upcoming film because he wanted to design a new female character for the project.

Hopefully all of these mysteries will be cleared up relatively soon as while these posters have been a part of a countdown, it seems that countdown is also far from over. Outside of the original teaser trailer that came from the announcement, there has been no actual footage of the film yet to go on. If the new movie really is scheduled for a release this Summer, now’s the time to start rolling out teaser trailers and more.

What do you think? How do you like the newest looks for each of the Straw Hats so far? What are you hoping to see from One Piece: Red? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!