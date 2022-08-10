One Piece: Red Cosplay Celebrates Movie's Release With Uta

One Piece is now making its way through theaters across Japan with its newest feature film, and one awesome cosplay is helping to celebrate One Piece Film: Red's release with the newest addition to the anime franchise, Uta! One Piece is currently celebrating the 25th Anniversary of the manga's first run with Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and part of the celebration is a new feature film that's finally highlighting Red-Haired Shanks for the first real time in a while. Making matters even more curious is the fact that the new movie also introduces his daughter, the mysterious musician Uta.

There's very little known about Uta thus far as to how she relates to Luffy's past (though that will be explored further in special tie-in episodes from the anime), and even more mysteries as to how she relates to her father. We're starting to see Shanks in action for the first real time, and Uta is definitely a key point of interest. Now this new face has been brought to life through some awesome cosplay from artist @seracoss on Instagram. Check it out below:

Directed by Code Geass franchise director Goro Taniguchi, written by One Piece: Gold writer Tsutomu Kuroiwa, and with original series creator Eiichiro Oda as creative producer, One Piece Film: Red is now making its way across theaters in Japan as of this past weekend, and Crunchyroll will be bringing it to North America later this Fall. As for what to expect from the new movie when it hits later this year, they officially describe the film as such:

"Uta —the most beloved singer in the world. Renowned for concealing her own identity when performing, her voice has come to be described as "otherworldly." Now, for the first time ever, Uta will reveal herself to the world at a live concert. As the venue fills with all kinds of Uta fans —excited pirates, the Navy watching closely, and the Straw Hats led by Luffy who simply came to enjoy her sonorous performance —the voice that the whole world has been waiting for is about to resound. The story begins with the shocking fact that she is Shanks' daughter."

Will you be checking out One Piece Film: Red when you get the chance? What are you hoping to see from Uta in the new movie? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything One Piece in the comments!