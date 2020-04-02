One Piece to Return to Universal Studios Japan This Summer

The franchise of One Piece has perhaps never been as popular as it is now, with the series focusing on the Straw Hat Pirates hitting the dangerous nation of Wano, and as a result, fans are excited to see the characters returning as a part of Universal Studios Japan this summer! The amusement park has long featured live action attractions that pull from several different anime franchises, with the likes of Attack On Titan, Sailor Moon, Neon Genesis Evangelion, and Detective Conan being a few of the other anime series that have been featured as a part of the legendary park!

Universal Studios Japan isn’t going to be the only place where we’ll be able to see live action versions of the Straw Hat Pirates, as Netflix has recently confirmed that they will be creating a television series that brings the anime characters to life via the streaming service. While no cast has been made official as of yet, fans are chomping at the bit to learn which actors will bring the likes of Luffy, Zoro, Nami, and the rest of the swashbucklers of the Grand Line to life. However, a big monkey wrench in the potential plans is of course the worldwide pandemic of the Corona Virus, which has ground to a halt public gatherings and closed amusement parks across the globe. We’ll have to see if the “One Piece Premier Summer” event still takes place as scheduled!

Anime News Network shared the news that the One Piece Premier Show, and a restaurant that is themed after the cook of the Straw Hat Pirates in “Sanji’s Pirate Restaurant” will be returning this summer season if the amusement park does in fact open its doors as scheduled later this year.

Currently, the park is closed until April 12th, but we’ll keep you posted if there are any new developments with the opening of Universal Studios Japan for this summer. Each summer, the amusement park has featured some pretty big events for their attractions that focus specifically on the world of anime, with last year setting the stage for a Sailor Moon 4-D attraction, a crossover battle between Neon Genesis Evangelion and Godzilla, as well as several other attractions in Universal Studios!

Will you be trying to visit the One Piece show this summer at Universal Studios? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Straw Hat Pirates!