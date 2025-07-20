Only This One Piece Character Has Ever Taken Down an Admiral (& He’s the Most Dangerous in the World)

One Piece first introduced the Admirals in the Water 7 Arc, and Aokiji’s demonstration of power was more than enough proof that the Straw Hats were up against a force of nature. The Admirals are some of the strongest characters in the series as they directly serve the Celestial Dragons. One of the reasons why no one dares to act against the Nobles’ cruelty is that they fear that an Admiral will come after them. That’s the case for ordinary civilians as well as some of the world’s most notorious pirates. In the Sabaody Archipelago Arc, when Luffy punched Saint Charlos and Kizaru was sent to deal with the pirates, no one except Rayleigh was capable of standing up to the Admiral.

Even the combined efforts of all the Straw Hat Pirates weren’t enough to put a scratch on Kizaru. Finally, in the Marineford Arc, all three Admirals, including Akainu, made significant contributions in the battle against the Whitebeard Pirates. Since then, they have established themselves as some of the series’ most important antagonists. Many have risen through the ranks of Admiral in the past few centuries, and they all had one thing in common: they are all terrifyingly strong. That was also the case for an unknown Admiral from a few decades ago, but he met his end at the hands of the world’s most dangerous pirate.

One Piece’s Rocks D. Xebec Effortlessly Killed an Admiral and Made a Name For Himself

Shueisha

The Elbaf Arc finally revealed Xebec’s face as well as the uncanny resemblance he shares with Blackbeard. Chapter 1154 introduces him as Blackbeard’s father as well as the man who killed an Admiral and fled. By the time Xebec arrived at the Land of the Giants, he had a hefty bounty placed on his head. The latest Chapter 1155 reveals the shocking Reverie Incident that took place several decades ago when Harald sneaked into Mariejois. Xebec kidnapped five kings and wanted to make a deal with Imu, but failed. He then had a clash of Conqueror’s Haki with Harald, the force of which blew away everyone within a five-kilometer radius.

The manga also revealed that just a moment before the clash, Xebec killed an Admiral, one of the gravest sins in the world. Although the fact that Xebec made his way into the Flower Room was kept a secret, the world plunged into chaos after hearing the news of an Admiral’s assassination. He became infamous around the world and even formed his own crew with the help of Davy Back Fight. While the true extent of Xebec’s powers has yet to be revealed, he excelled in swordsmanship, and his powers were unparalleled. The man forced Roger and Garp to form a temporary truce because no one else could take him down single-handedly.