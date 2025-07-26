One Piece: Who Is Davy Jones & Why Is He Crucial in the Final Saga?

One Piece’s Final Saga is tapping into the deepest mysteries the series has to offer. The Saga begins in the Egghead Incident Arc, and now the manga is currently featuring the highly anticipated Elbaf Arc. While the Egghead Incident Arc was a pleasant surprise to fans, since it was unexpected, Elbaf is a whole other story. The series already teased it over two decades ago during the Little Garden Arc of the Alabasta Saga, and now the crew is finally in the fabled Land of the Giants. The island is every bit as amazing as Luffy and Usopp imagined it to be.

They were even welcomed warmly by the Giants and enjoyed a banquet which was held in honor of their arrival. However, the brief moment of happiness is crushed by the Holy Knights, who plan to bring the strongest race in the world to their knees. The Holy Knights never planned to fight fairly. Instead, they targeted the children and decided to force the Giants into surrendering to the World Government. When Luffy and Loki were just about to join the fight, the story surprisingly sheds light on Harald’s past, the man known as the greatest king of Elbaf. The flashback shocks everyone with the introduction of Rocks D. Xebec, and no one expected him to have a connection with Davy Jones.

Rocks D. Xebec Was a Worshipper of Davy Jones, Linking Him Inextricably to One Piece Lore

Rocks D. Xebec is one of the most legendary pirates in history, and One Piece is finally delving deeper into his past. In Chapter 1155, the narration introduces him as the worshipper of Davy Jones. Davy Jones is a legendary pirate who existed a long time ago, although it’s unclear which era he belonged to. He is said to have been cursed by a demon to live on the sea floor, and there have been no records of his death. According to legend, anything that sinks into the sea belongs to him. Over time, he became somewhat of a myth or a deity, which is why many pirates began worshipping him. Even though the past of this pirate has been forgotten in the annals of history, his name lives on and continues to inspire pirates to this day.

Even the traditional pirate game, called Davy Back Fight, first shown in the Long Ring Long Land Arc, is inspired by Jones. The act of taking something from another pirate crew is referred to as Davy Back. After Xebec got a massive bounty on his head for killing an Admiral during the Reverie, he gathered a group of allies through this game, who later became his crew members. Every member of the Rocks Pirates made a name for themselves in the New World. The series has dropped the name of Davy Jones at a crucial juncture, which means his story will be revealed sooner or later.