‘One Piece’ Reveals One Pirate’s Surprising Death

One Piece has killed off its share of characters over the years, and it seems the series took out a pirate fans never saw coming.

So, you’ve been warned! There are spoilers for One Piece chapter 925 below!

This week, Shueisha rolled out a new chapter of One Piece, and the update got started with a rather tense encounter. Rather than checking in on Wano, fans were whisked away to visit the likes of Mihawks and Moriah. In fact, the latter was out searching for Blackbeard after his close friend Absalom went missing, but it seems the zombified pirate was too late.

After all, it seems the Blackbeard pirates killed Absalom, and there is some pretty convincing evidence backing the claim.

When Moriah reached Pirate Island to confront the Blackbeard crew, he did meet up with someone who disguised themselves as Absalom. It turns out the person was really Catarina Devon who used her Devil Fruit powers to look like the Thriller Bark baddie. This gave Shiliew the chance to attack Moriah since they’ve got a new Devil Fruit power that turns them invisible.

You know, like how Absalom was able to turn invisible thanks to his Devil Fruit power… a power that can only be inherited after its current user dies. Yikes.

Catarina isn’t afraid to dangle Absalom’s death before Moriah when he demands to know where his comrade is. “If you’re looking for him, I’ve got his corpse right here. Do you want to take it home with you? If I’m remembering correctly, you like corpses!”

So far, fans have yet to see a body when it comes to Absalom’s death, and that is something netizens have learned to request when it comes to anime deaths. After all, One Piece isn’t above pulling a revival on the pirate if it suits the story, and Moriah does have a thing for zombies. For now, fans will have to wait and see whether the manga chooses to resurrect the Thriller Bark baddie, but it seems the Zombie General has really and truly been snuffed out.

