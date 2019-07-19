One Piece Reveals Scary Biological Warfare Weapon

It looks like when the Straw Hat Pirates landed in Wano Country, they should have brought along hazmat suits. As Luffy attempts to free the prisoners who have been captured by the Shogun and imprisoned for who knows how long, a deadly attack is unleashed thanks to one of the deadliest members of the “Beasts Pirates”, Jack. Jack unloads a torrent of bullets loaded with a biological weapon created by his comrade Queen, adding a whole new level of danger to the fight.

Following the time jump of One Piece, Luffy and the Straw Hats have been attempting to reunite their crew and get back to their mission, that much stronger after two years. In order to do so, they needed to land on the isolationist nation that mimicked the feeling of feudal Japan. Taking their newfound, stronger abilities with them, the Straw Hats have encountered a ton of new challenges from the Shogun, Kaido, and their united assemblies of cut throats.

Making up one of the “Three All Stars”, along with Queen and King, Jack pumps his handguns filled with the toxic bullets and begins firing them into the crowd of prisoners. The prisoners, who are unfortunately attempting to bring down Luffy to avoid punishment, are the first to feel the sting of Jack’s bullets. Immediately brought low by instant cases of the flu, the biological warfare weapon turns the tide even further to that of the “Beasts Pirates” favor.

Kaido has been one of the most powerful villains that the Straw Hat Pirates have faced to date. Promising to be the one to kill Luffy and take down his pirate crew, Kaido looms over opponents with his giant form and insane levels of strength. Whether or not this biological weapon devised by Queen will be the end of the Straw Hat Pirates is yet to be seen, but it is certainly a deadly new problem that the protagonists of One Piece will have to overcome all the same.

What did you think of the latest chapter of One Piece's manga? How terrifying was Jack's "virus gun"?

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.