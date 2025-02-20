One of One Piece’s Funniest Memes Has Made Its Way to Sakamoto Days

Sakamoto Days is one of the most popular anime series of Winter 2025. Based on Yuto Suzuki’s Weekly Shonen Jump hit, the story follows Taro Sakamoto, a former legendary hitman. He quit his dangerous job after getting married. Five years later, Taro is living a peaceful life with his wife and daughter when trouble comes knocking at his door. With a bounty of one billion yen on his head, several hitmen are targeting him. While Taro is more than capable enough to defeat them, his family is also in danger.

Now, he must get to the bottom of this and find the person responsible for pulling him back to the Underworld. While the anime has only just begun, the manga is currently in its ninth story arc. We have been introduced to several characters by now, and one of them, despite having a wide fanbase, constantly gets slandered in the X community. However, most of these slanders are jokes and memes, and fans are getting creative by taking inspiration from the One Piece community. Both communities have quite a lot of members, and they often post memes about certain characters.

Warning: This Article Contains Spoilers from the Sakamoto Days manga!

Sakamoto Days Fans Slander Gaku With One Piece Akainu Memes

The meme is derived from a famous Akainu panel from One Piece Chapter 1054. In the original scene, Akainu expressed his worry about the state of the world and said he had to become a Fleet Admiral. He also swears to defeat every single roaming in the seas. In the chapter, he’s looking out the window of his office. One Piece fans turn this into slander by changing the dialogue and incorporating their headcanon. For example, one such meme makes it appear that Akainu is saying Zoro can cut magma, so the former will stay in office for fear of getting cooked.

Under the same post, the fan also uses a different variant of the “Lend me some Haki Oden” meme. This meme was made as a way to downplay Zoro since many fans say he is borrowing Oden’s Haki from Enma. However, there’s no guarantee, and many fans only say this as a joke. In Sakamoto Days, however, Gaku is often slandered for losing against Takamura and Nagumo, both members of the Order, the strongest team of assassins. Gaku will likely debut in the second season of the anime.

He is an assassin working for Slur in their plan to overthrow JAA. During the Assassin Exhibition of the Century Arc, Gaku loses to Nagumo. Then, he also joins Taro, Nagumo, Uzuki, and Haruma in the full frontal assault on Takamura. After receiving fatal injuries, Gaku’s status is unknown. Since the manga hasn’t confirmed his death, many fans believe he is still recuperating from the injuries. It’s unclear if or when the manga plans to bring him back into the story. His status has remained unknown since Sakamoto Days Chapter 167, which was released in May 2024.

