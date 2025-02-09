One Piece: All 7 Characters Stronger than Akainu

Akainu is a major One Piece antagonist responsible for killing one of the most beloved characters, Portgas D. Ace. He is introduced in Chapter 397 as one of the Admirals, Akainu, which means Red Dog. Akainu is a former title that he used while serving as an Admiral. After the Marineford War, he became the Fleet Admiral by defeating Kuzan in a duel that lasted for ten days. They were equally matched but Akainu got the upper hand while Kuzan left the Navy. His Magma-Magma Fruit, paired with his Armament Haki, makes him one of the strongest characters in the series.

Akainu’s offensive power is devastating, as his magma can melt almost anything and even overpower other Devil Fruit users. Before the time skip, Akainu was feared the most in One Piece. Even so, legendary characters like Whitebeard, Roger, and Rocks D. Xebec were overwhelmingly more powerful than Akainu. Now that we are in the Final Saga, several characters can clearly defeat him in a one-on-one. Akainu is almost a Yonko-level character but he’s not there yet since he doesn’t have Conqueror’s Haki, much less Advanced Conqueror’s, one of the strongest abilities in the series.

Shanks

Toei Animation

Shanks’ recent actions in the Final Saga solidify his position as the strongest Yonko currently. He has shown the best Haki feat among all characters in the show. Furthermore, he has a unique ability to disrupt someone’s Observation Haki, preventing them from seeing the future. No other character in the show has done anything remotely as close to that. During the Marineford War, Shanks was easily able to block Akainu’s attack. While this doesn’t necessarily put him over Akainu in power scaling, his feats in the Final Saga are more than proof that he wins one-on-one against Akainu with medium difficulty.

Shamrock Figarland

Shamrock Figarland is introduced in the Elbaf Arc of One Piece and he’s already in conversation with one of the strongest characters. He outranks Akainu both in terms of status and power. As the Commander of the Holy Knights, the strongest group of villains in the series, it wouldn’t be a hot take to compare his strength with Shanks, his younger twin brother. Shamrock’s sword has the power of a mythical Zoan fruit, that allows the object to take on the form of a giant Cerberus. However, with the way he acted, the sword is simply a small portion of his power.

Monkey D. Garp

Toei Animation

The only reason Garp stayed a Vice Admiral was because he refused to get a promotion and serve the Celestial Dragons. During his prime, he was going toe-to-toe with Gol D. Roger, the Pirate King. During the Marineford Arc, Garp was about to kill Akainu after watching Ace die. Sengoku had to pin him down knowing fully well what the man was capable of. Without any devil fruit or weapon, Garp became one of the top-tier characters by solely relying on the three forms of Haki.

The Gorosei

Toei Animation

The world’s strongest authority is a group of five elders with unknown but devastating powers. Since Imu’s existence isn’t publicly known, the Gorosei are supposed to be the most reputable group of people. Each one of them has been around for a few decades or maybe even centuries. They can transform into gigantic creatures and even have incredible regenerative powers. Garling takes over Saturn’s role after he dies in Chapter 1125 and as a former Supreme Commander of Holy Knights, he is just as strong.

Imu

At this point, it’s clear One Piece is setting Imu up to be the final villain of the show. Much about them is unknown but the manga has heavy implications that Imu is an immortal. They were able to kill Saturn from a remote distance with ease. Additionally, they carry a sword but the true extent of their abilities is unknown. After the mural shown in Chapter 1138, many theories suggest Imu is a God just like Nika.

Blackbeard

With the power of two extremely powerful devil fruits and mastery of all kinds of Haki, Blackbeard is more powerful than Akainu in every way. He was widely believed to be the main antagonist of the show before Imu was introduced. Even so, his role in the story is just as important as before as the manga is setting him to be a major obstacle in Luffy’s path.

Monkey D. Luffy

Toei Animation

Ever since the time skip, Luffy has improved by leaps and bounds especially after learning Haki and incorporating it with his devil fruit. However, his Gear 5 transformation easily made him one of the strongest characters in the verse. Luffy was able to overpower someone like Kaido, so it goes without saying he is already stronger than Akainu. While Luffy lost against the villain in the Marineford War, things won’t be the same the next time they clash.

One Piece May Have More Characters More Powerful Than Akainu

Toei Animation

If we consider all living One Piece characters, it’s a fair assumption that Mihawk could be placed above Akainu, for instance. Although his feats in the Marineford Arc weren’t noteworthy, he appeared to be holding back. With the title of the World’s Strongest Swordsman, Mihawk is one of the top-tier characters. Additionally, One Piece Chapter 1130 introduced Loki, the Cursed Prince of Elbaf. He is the strongest giant and has the power of a legendary devil fruit.

Shanks gained the title of Yonko by defeating him six years ago. Hence, while the prince’s powers remain unknown, it’s possible Loki could already be more powerful than Akainu. Not only that, but Monkey D. Dragon is the leader of the Revolutionary Army and the most wanted criminal in the world. As a member of the Monkey D. family, he couldn’t be weaker than Akainu even if his powers are unknown yet.