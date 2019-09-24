Spicy One Piece Cosplay Gives Sanji A Genderbent Spin

One Piece is jam packed with all kinds of quirky characters, and that’s especially true for the Straw Hats themselves. The reason fans have fallen so in love with each of these lovable weirdos is that they all wear their desires on their sleeve, but will be intense and focused when necessary. One of the better examples of this compelling dichotomy is Sanji, who often seems like he’s being the most ridiculous before he gets into fights. Lecherous, skilled in the kitchen, and just a little bit goofy, one fan has managed to capture each aspect of his personality.

But not only did this fan manage to bring Sanji to life through cosplay, artist @Sammyscosplay (who you can find on Instagram here) added a fun new twist and imagined what it would be like if Sanji were a woman instead. And it’s probably not far off from what he’s like in the series currently.

With a hilarious spread including a nosebleed, as Sanji is often want to do, and even a pair of underwear, this perfectly captures everything about what makes Sanji stand out so much. At times cool, pervy, and outright gross, the character has managed to make a place for himself among the Straw Hats. This is especially true after fans learn more about his back story in the Whole Cake Island arc.

Although his original introduction to the series was emotionally charged enough on its own, finding out that Sanji came from a truly broken home amidst all of the action against Big Mom’s forces helped fans see a new side of the character. One that allowed him to be as chivalrous as he usually is, but also be vulnerable as well. It’s why even hilarious cosplay like this can still be so darn adorable!

