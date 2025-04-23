Gaming

Dynasty Warriors: Origins Update Adds Fan-Favorite Feature

Although we are only in the fourth month of 2025, this year has seen some solid video game releases. From Blue Prince to Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, there is something for any gamer to enjoy. To kick off the year, Dynasty Warriors: Origins set the tone as one of the first big releases of 2025. While not as lauded as the aforementioned, it was a solid return to the long-running hack-and-slash series. Since its launch, Koei Tecmo has continued to support the game with updates to help make a better experience for players. Today’s update is no different.

Simply titled “Ver. 1.0.0.7,” the Dynasty Warriors: Origins update today adds a new feature that is typically requested in just about every game. Gamers love capturing gameplay moments at the push of a button. This has become more possible than ever with Photo Modes, which pause any given scene to take a picture. Typically, these images can be edited with a variety of tools and filters to make them unique. The patch notes for Koei Tecmo’s hack-and-slash confirm the addition of the beloved mode. Players can use it by opening the menu and pressing the TouchPad button.

Overall, the Dynasty Warriors: Origins update today doesn’t change things too much. In addition to the Photo Mode, a new armor is added for the protagonist. Players can use it by selecting Change Outfit at the base. It also features a couple of bug fixes, one of which fixes an issue pertaining to graphical distortion when AMD FSR3 is enabled on the Steam Deck.

In our review of Dynasty Warriors: Origins, we gave it a 4 out of 5. We said the game was “addicting, exhilarating, and a mighty good time.” For players who don’t own it yet, it is available for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Here are the full patch notes for the Dynasty Warriors: Origins update Ver. 1.0.0.7:

Dynasty Warriors Origins Update Ver. 1.0.0.7 Patch Notes

Additional Features and Adjustments
• Added Photo Mode. To start it, open the menu on the World Map or in battle and press the TouchPad button.
• Added Lion Dragon Armor as an outfit for the protagonist. You can try it on by selecting Change Outfit at your current base.

Bug Fixes
• Fixed an issue causing graphical distortion when AMD FSR3 is enabled on Steam Deck.
• Fixed minor bugs.
Note: Controller buttons have been labeled according to PS5 console standards.

