‘One Piece’ Nails Sanji’s Reunion With Nami

One Piece fans have been glued to their screens as the Whole Cake Island arc reaches its climax, but they certainly did not expect Bege and the Straw Hats’ plan to assassinate her to fail so badly.

The latest episode was packed to the brim with great events, and the most subdued and hilarious of which is definitely the reunion of Sanji and Nami.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When Charlotte Smoothie grabs a hold of Nami, Reiju is able to save her successfully as part of the awesomely animated Germa 66 sequence. With Nami kicked out of Smoothie’s clutches, Nami is sent flying hilariously into the arms of Sanji. After Sanji grabs a hold of her, the two of them share a hilarious reunion punctuated by sparkles.

The most curious of things, however, is that Pudding is seen next reacting to their reunion and seems a bit jealous of how close Sanji is with Nami. Fans are aware of the complications of Nami and Sanji’s friendship, as Sanji constantly vies for her love and she brushes him away violently, but Pudding is unaware of this.

All she sees is another woman getting close to Sanji, and is developing jealous feelings over it. But fans are confused by this as well given that Pudding has spent the beginning of the arc plotting to kill Sanji. But this was also a result of being directed by Big Mom, and when Sanji said her third eye was beautful she began to see him in a different way.

Pudding has to deal with a couple of conflicting emotions as the arc continues, and this was just essentially the canary in a coal mine.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

Eiichiro Oda also revealed some upcoming news for One Piece‘s future at Jump Festa 2018. Not only will the manga see Wano sooner rather than later, the next villain of the series is “one of the legends which lurks in the One Piece world. The greatest enemy ever for Straw Hats will hinder their way…Can you believe Marineford Summit War will look ‘cute’ compared to that?

The new live-action One Piece series also got some new information as it was revealed that the series will portray the Straw Hats’ adventures from the very beginning, and will take place in the East Blue. One Piece‘s anime series is currently in the middle of the “Whole Cake Island” arc and is now streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation.