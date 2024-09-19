Netflix's One Piece: New Promo Sparks Rumors of a Major Cameo

After months of waiting, One Piece fans are finally getting their due from Netflix. The company has taken the Straw Hat crew back to set as One Piece season two is in production. After the adaptation's first season, all eyes are on Luffy and his pirate crew as they are bonafide stars. This attention doubled recently as Netflix posted a behind-the-scenes set tour to hype season two. It was there fans combed the footage for easter eggs, and the promo has put up rumors of a big cameo.

And who could be the cameo in question? Well, as you can see below, the new One Piece promo walks fans through the costume department on set. We can see hair pieces for characters like Nami, but in one quick shot, an afro is shown. The hair piece looks just like the one Brook would need, and netizens are geeking over his potential cameo.

Could Brook Appear in One Piece Season 2?

The wig featured in the One Piece set video is definitely a compelling prop. When it comes to One Piece, the most famous afro'd character we have met is Brook. As part of the Straw Hat crew, Brook is a main figure in Eiichiro Oda's series. The skeletal musician has been with Luffy for years now, and his hair is a defining piece of his design. But at the risk of spoiling the fandom's fun, well – there are other characters in One Piece that have afros. And despite our love of Brook, Netflix's One Piece is not ready to bring Brook to the screen.

If we could share our reason for the wig, we'd have you look at two characters: Zala and Kuromarimo. The former, who is known as Miss Doublefinger, is an officer within Baroque Works and partners with Mr. 1. Zala is a big threat during the Arabasta saga, and we already know Baroque Works will play a large role in season two. As for Kuromarimo, the figure makes their debut during the Drum Island arc; The corrupt magistrate oversaw the island during Wapol's reign, and he is a key foe for the Straw Hat crew. Both of these characters rock an afro hairstyle in One Piece, so a Brook cameo is looking less likely.

After all, we know how far Netflix's One Piece will take season two, and we have Oda to thank. The series creator confirmed the show will start at Loguetown when it returns, and it will take us through Drum Island. Both Zala and Kuromarimo appear in these arcs while Brook does not. In the original series, One Piece does not introduce Brook until the Thriller Bark arc, so we have a ways to go before Brook comes into the story. But as always, Netflix could surprise fans with a few teasers as One Piece sails ahead.

What to Expect From One Piece Season 2

When it comes to One Piece season two, our roadmap for the comeback has fans on high alert. Brook may not take part this go around, but other major characters like Tony Tony Chopper and Nico Robin make their appearance. We have already learned who will play many of these big roles; Lera Abova will bring Nico Robin to life while Charithra Chandran will oversee Vivi. Other actors like Katey Sagal and Joe Manganiello are also expected to join season two. So if you are excited for the Straw Hat crew's comeback, reports suggest One Piece sill return in 2025.

