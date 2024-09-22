Netflix's One Piece: Here's How Joe Manganiello Could Look as Crocodile

The team behind One Piece is getting bigger by the day. From crew to cast, Netflix is recruiting in a big way for One Piece season two now that the show has resumed production. With Luffy leading the Straw Hat crew, all eyes are on season two as One Piece will bring some big characters to life. Not long ago, Netflix even confirmed Joe Manganiello had joined the One Piece cast to bring Crocodile to life. And thanks to some epic fan art, we can see how Manganiello might look as the villain.

As you can see, the art comes from K164 over on X (Twitter) as they did some clever editing to bring Manganiello to life in One Piece. The shot gives us a clear vision for how the True Blood star may look when he goes up against the Straw Hat crew. Fitted with a hook prosthetic and smart suit, Crocodile looks nothing short of savage here. One Piece fans know just how heartless the villain can be, and Manganiello will be asked to bring that apathy to television soon.

Who Is Crocodile?

Clearly, the Hollywood star fits the look for Crocodile, and we will get to see the villain unfurl ever so slowly in One Piece season two. After all, the new season will start off in Loguetown, so the Straw Hat crew will meet Manganiello first as Mr. 0. The codename marks Crocodile as the leader of Baroque Works, a mysterious crime syndicate that has its fingers all over Arabasta. The group is set on overthrowing the desert kingdom with Mr. 0 at the helm. However, at the same time, Crocodile makes sure the public sees him as an ally so his deception is never even suspected.

Crocodile is a major antagonist in One Piece, and his legacy stretches far longer what we saw from Arlong. Whether as a Warlord of the Sea or the leader of Baroque Works, Crocodile is a gnarly guy. To this day, Crocodile remains a threat to the Straw Hat crew and the Grand Line. Over the years, the character has worn a lot of hats, and Crocodile's roots run deep. So Manganiello better hunker down; He could be with this role for a long, long time.

What to Expect From One Piece Season 2

With Crocodile cast, Netflix's One Piece is moving along with production, and Manganiello admits he will be heading to set soon to start filming. In the meantime, plenty of stars have already hit up Cape Town, South Africa to film. Not only is the main cast of One Piece returning from season one, but more newcomers are in the wings. Lera Above, for example, has been cast as Nico Robin (or rather Miss All Sunday). Other actors like Katey Sagal and David Dastmalchian have also signed on to One Piece season two, so the show is stacked.

As for when One Piece will return to Netflix, we have not been given a solid date. Reports suggest a 2025 launch is in the cards, however. When the show does return to the air, series creator Eiichiro Oda has shared what arcs it will cover. Netflix's One Piece is about to tackle Loguetown in season two and capstone its return at Drum Island. So yes, it won't be much longer before the world gets to see Tony Tony Chopper in live action!

