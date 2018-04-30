‘One Piece’ Drops One Shocking Moment With Shanks

The One Piece manga has finally ended the Whole Cake Island arc and jump started its next arc, Reverie. But in order to start everything fresh, the series needed to introduce a new status quo.

After a major shake-up with Luffy and the Straw Hats, fans see someone that hasn’t been in the series in quite some time: Red-Haired Shanks.

After Luffy and the Straw Hats successfully make their escape from Big Mom and the Charlotte Family, the underworld reporter Morgans wrote a report that shook the series. In this report, Morgans detailed Luffy’s accomplishments and names him the Fifth Emperor of the Seas.

This news reaches the current Emperors as each reacts in their own way. Kaidou now has a grudge with Luffy, Teach says it’s too early for Luffy to have that title, Big Mom vows to get Luffy after her loss, and Shanks says, “I guess we’ll be seeing each other soon, Luffy.”

Although fans do not know what kind of connotation Shanks words carry, but the fact that Luffy is now in his sights is a big deal. The major shake-up for the Reverie arc brings Luffy to a whole other level of pirate, and whether or not he “deserves” his new title will certainly be Shanks’ mission to find out if they ever meet again.

Regardless, the final confrontation between Luffy and Shanks is one of the most anticipated moments for fans of the series and now it’s just a little bit closer now that Shanks has appeared in the series again.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

Eiichiro Oda also revealed some upcoming news for One Piece‘s future at Jump Festa 2018. Not only will the manga see Wano sooner rather than later, the next villain of the series is “one of the legends which lurks in the One Piece world. The greatest enemy ever for Straw Hats will hinder their way…Can you believe Marineford Summit War will look ‘cute’ compared to that?”

The new live-action One Piece series also got some new information as it was revealed that the series will portray the Straw Hats’ adventures from the very beginning, and will take place in the East Blue. One Piece‘s anime series is currently in the middle of the “Whole Cake Island” arc and is now streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation.

