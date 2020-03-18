One Piece Gets Adorable Shojo Makeover

One Piece is easily one of the most popular Shonen anime series released in the past decades, but one artist has decided to interpret the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his Straw Hat Pirates were they to live in what is dubbed a “Shojo” series, aka “comics for girls” in Japan. The One Piece franchise has been going strong since 1997, normally being the top selling property for manga and anime for years on end. Though recently, the series has been dethroned by Demon Slayer, the adventures of Luffy and his friends sailing the Grand Line march on!

“Shojo” series tend to vary in their premises, though the top series that are usually mentioned include Ouran High School Host Club, Sailor Moon, Fruits Basket, and Cardcaptor Sakura to name a few. While these series do still have a tendency to focus on action from time to time, the focus will normally be on humor and romance between the characters of each franchise. One Piece has the latter elements throughout its long run from creator Eiichiro Oda without a doubt, but the journey of these swashbuckling protagonists is definitely one packed to the brim with action!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Twitter User EccentricMarion shared the artwork from Yoko Maki that depicts Monkey D. Luffy and several of his crew members depicted in a Shojo setting that definitely takes the characters down a path that is far different from the Grand Line we normally see in the Shonen franchise:

one piece as a shojo manga by yoko maki is truly an unexpected treat pic.twitter.com/D20b9XD2eA — marion (@eccentricmarion) March 17, 2020

Currently, in One Piece, the protagonists of the Straw Hat Pirates have had to go through a unique transformation in order to blend in with the ranks of Wano Country, an isolated nation that the swashbucklers enter in order to free the citizens from despots in the forms of Orochi, Kaido, and the Beast Pirates. With each sporting a “samurai” style aesthetic, they weren’t able to travel the country for long before being neck deep in trouble as they fight against numerous challenges across the board.

One Piece has recently been given a makeover in a series of Nippon Cup Noodles commercial, certainly seeming similar to that of a Shojo anime as they all appear in a high school setting!

What do you think of this Shojo make over for the characters of One Piece? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Straw Hat Pirates!

Via SoraNews24