Official ‘One Piece’ Shoe Collection Coming To US, Canada

When it comes to One Piece, every fan has their favorite pirate who they would love to become. Heroes like Monkey D. Luffy get cosplayed as all the time as fans try to step into his Gum-Gum shoes, but there is a way for you to actually step in the hero’s shoes now. Thanks to Skechers and Toei Animation, an official shoe collection for One Piece is coming, and it will make its US debut soon.

According to Skechers, One Piece‘s signature brand of shoes will be heading to the US and Canada this summer. The anime revealed the special line last year when South Korea and China began selling the collaborative sneakers, leaving a great many fans put out by the restricted sales. Now, the One Piece Skechers D’lites are heading to the west, and fans are eager to get their hands on the kicks.

“Pairing the iconic long-running anime series One Piece with one of our top heritage styles resonated with our consumers in South Korea and China who have been driving trends for the past few years,” Michael Greenberg, the president to Skechers, said.

“And now fashion moves at light speed, so as influencers around the world had already been embracing Skechers D’lites and the chunky sneaker trend, we started to see style purveyors — from Hypebae, Hypebeast, GQ, and High Snobiety — covering Skechers X One Piece collaboration as a must have fashion style. We knew it was the right time to introduce the collaboration to the United States and Canada — and fast, and we’re glad it is with Toei Animation, the pioneers of Japanese animation.

Greenberg isn’t the only executive who has something to say about the landmark collaboration. Masayuki Endo, the president of Toei Animation Inc., also released a statement about the ambitious partnership.

“As one of the most respected footwear brands in the world, we’re excited to partner with Skechers in launching this exciting fashion initiative in the United States and Canada. Skechers D’lites embrace the energy and enthusiasm of our fans, who like One Piece‘s Straw Hat Pirates, are always on the move looking for life’s next adventure. We are confident that this collaboration will yield long-lasting success for both Toei Animation Inc.’s and Skechers’ merchandising efforts.”

According to current reports, six shoes will be brought to the US and Canada for sale. Luffy, Chopper, Sanji, Zoro, Law, and Doflamingo will all bring their sneakers abroad starting in July. The shoes will be available at the start of July 2018, and they can be bought online, in Skechers retail stores, or at select specialty stores.

Will you be picking up these sweet One Piece sneakers? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!