One Piece Sketch Imagines How Luffy Might Look Genderbent

It’s a banner year for One Piece! With the release of its fourteenth film into theaters with One Piece: Stampede and the continuation of its fast paced, universally loved story arc dubbed “Wano Country Arc” in both the anime and the manga, they even found a way to throw in an anime special in the form of Romance Dawn! The latter explores a time before the formation of the Straw Hat Pirates, originally slated to be the first starting point for the franchise, imagining a very different Monkey D. Luffy. Now, one fan has taken this idea one step further and presented a Luffy that undergoes quite the gender bending experience!

Reddit User Agent-65 shared their interpretation of a female Monkey D. Luffy, keeping the spirit of the original character while imaging if the leader of the Straw Hat Pirates were to exist in a very different fashion from how they currently appear:

In the recently released television special, One Piece: Romance Dawn, we encounter Luffy at a very different time in his life. Long before the formation of the Straw Hat Pirates, and the scars that are etched into his face and body, Monkey had to deal with a new cast of characters and villains. This special adventure was actually an earlier take for the pirate franchise, with Eiichiro Oda on record stating that the characters introduced here would have taken a much more prominent role.

Plenty of new characters have been introduced during the recent Wano Country arc however, as Luffy and his crew experience a new isolationist nation that is mired in turmoil. While the anime and the manga are both at very different parts of the story, the threat level of Wano Country, filled with the likes of Kaido and his Beast Pirates, continues to ramp up for the Straw Hat Pirates.

