‘One Piece’ Spoilers Confirm A Major Straw Hat Plot Twist

This week, One Piece is set to go in on a new chapter. The manga will publish its next piece of the ‘Reverie’ arc through Shueisha, and a set of spoilers for chapter 906 have gone live. And, as you can see below, it looks like there’s a doozy hidden

So, yes — there are major spoilers for One Piece below! Please proceed with a lot of caution!

Over on Reddit and Twitter, spoilers for One Piece are being passed around, but one note has fans freaking out.

According to the translated spoilers, this new chapter hits up Impel Down and meets with Doflamingo. The baddie is chained in the prison’s sixth level, and Magellan has been assigned to protect him from assassin. That big moment leads into a tease about Mariejoise as the former Warlord says there is a treasure hidden on that island — and that seems to be an understatement.

After all, fans were teased with a very literal Straw Hat twist. It seems Monkey D. Luffy is not the only one with a thing for those hats.

Chapter 906 shows a strange figure on Mariejoise holding Luffy’s wanted poster. The cloaked figure eventually walks into a spare, frigid room with a massive Straw Hat sitting on a platform. And, if you take a quick look, you will see the hat matches the one Luffy rocks very well.

Right now, there is no explanation for what this hat might be about, but fans know Luffy’s straw hat is rather important. The item was gifted to the rubbery boy by Shanks, one of the Yonko and the leader of the Red Hair Pirates. Luffy was told to return the hat to Shanks when he was finally able to pirate on the same level as the older man, and One Piece has continued layering importance upon the straw hat. So, you can see why fans are stunned to see the hat show up here.

