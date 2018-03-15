‘One Piece’ Spoilers Highlight A Big Straw Hat Reunion

One Piece knows how to string fans along. With nearly 900 chapters to its name, the manga mastered the art of cliffhangers years ago, and Eiichiro Oda has kept fans in suspense over the Straw Hat crew for some time now. However, if a set of brand-new spoilers are right, then those readers will be put out of their misery soon.

So, obviously — spoilers are below!!

Over on social media, sets of spoilers for One Piece have gone live on sites like Reddit. Summaries of chapter 898 are have posted online by vetted sources like Yonkou Productions. The blurbs catch up with Monkey D. Luffy and Sanji Vinsmoke as they try to escape Cacao Island with their lives in tact, and it looks like they do with a bit of help.

According to the spoilers, the Sunny closes in on Cacao Island just as the Straw Hat crew was meant to meet up with Luffy. Sanji is trying to help Luffy get to the boat, but they come under fire from Big Mom’s horde of pirates. Luckily, the Germa 66 comes to Sanji’s aid, and the pirate’s brothers get him and Luffy back to their ship.

Apparently, Niji tosses Sanji and Luffy right from Cacao Island to the Sunny. The Vinsmoke siblings get in formation to cover the Straw Hat stragglers as they try to get off the forsake island. Once the pair go sailing, the spoilers note that Carrot is the first one to see Luffy and Sanji flying towards the Sunny.

Fans know it has been quite some time since the Straw Hat crew was all together. The ‘Sanji Retrieval Team’ has been through a lot since they went after the blond-haired chef. After a rather violent first encounter, the team reunited briefly before Sanji’s wedding with Pudding went down, but the gang got separated once the event turned south. Now, Luffy and Sanji are slated to meet up with their comrades on the Sunny, but the crew isn’t safe yet. Big Mom and her crew are still around, and fans know they won’t let Luffy get away easily.

How do you think this arc will wrap up? Will Big Mom be defeated? Or will the Straw Hat crew decide to challenge the Yonko some other day?