One Piece: Stampede Reveals English Dub Cast

The fourteenth feature length film for the One Piece franchise is tearing up the charts in Japan, and based on its financial and critical success, looks to be doing the same in North America when it is released into select theater on this side of the world beginning on October 24th and ending shortly thereafter. The movie will be released with both the English Subbed and Dubbed versions for fans to choose from, and One Piece has released their official cast list for the movie itself for us to share! Expect a lot of new and old voices to return for the adventure that sees Luffy and his Straw Hats joining numerous other pirates of the Grand Line in attempting to discover a new piece of Gol D. Roger’s treasure!

The English Dub Cast for One Piece: Stampede has an official description as follows (along with the names listed below):

“The English dub of “One Piece: Stampede” features the well-known actors and stars of the hit “One Piece” anime series: Colleen Clinkenbeard, Christopher R. Sabat, Luci Christian, Eric Vale, Sonny Strait, Brina Palencia, Stephanie Young, Patrick Seitz and Ian Sinclair. Co-stars also reprising their roles from the “One Piece” anime series include actors Mike McFarland, Kyle Hebert, Matthew Mercer, T. Axelrod, Jonathan Brooks, Felecia Angelle, Brad Venable and DC Douglas. Since “One Piece: Stampede” occurs outside the canon of the series, several non-regular characters appear in the film including two brand new characters, Bullet and Buena Festa, who will be portrayed by actors Daman Mills and Mick Wingert respectively. In addition, actor Chris Rager will voice Teach (Blackbeard), actor Anthony Bowling will voice Donald and Macy Anne Johnson will voice Ann. A summary list of cast and crew including production staff follows.”

ACTOR CHARACTER

Colleen Clinkenbeard – Luffy

Christopher R. Sabat – Zoro

Eric Vale – Sanji

Luci Christian – Nami

Sonny Strait – Usopp

Brina Palencia – Chopper

Stephanie Young – Robin

Patrick Seitz – Franky

Ian Sinclair – Brook

Mike McFarland – Buggy

Kyle Hebert – Bege

Matthew Mercer – Law

T. Axelrod – Hawkins

Jonathan Brooks – Foxy

Felecia Angelle – Perona

Brad Venable – Apoo

DC Douglas – Drake

Daman Mills – Bullet

Mick Wingert – Buena Festa

Chris Rager – Teach (Blackbeard)

Anthony Bowling – Donald

Macy Anne Johnson – Ann

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.