‘One Piece: Stampede’ Reveals New Buggy Design

One of the many stalwarts of Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece is the hilarious antics of Buggy the Clown as he has gained quite a bit of infamy and notoriety over the course of the series. Taking credit for events he just happened to be around for, he’s become a much larger presence in the New World.

While it’s been a while since fans have seen Buggy in the anime series, he will be one of the many returning fan-favorites in the 20th Anniversary movie, One Piece: Stampede, with a new design in tow. It was very briefly revealed during the latest trailer, and you can get a better look at it below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Coming off of his newer design seen briefly after the defeat of Doflamingo, Buggy seems larger than life as he takes a giant coat and spreads out his limbs with his Devil Fruit ability. This hilarious new look is a spin on the fact that Buggy’s really just amassing power based on lies, and soon he’ll be coming back in anime form along with the rest of the Buggy and Alvida Alliance.

There’s a hope that Buggy will interact with Luffy and the Straw Hats once more as while there’s not much known about the story of One Piece: Stampede just yet, many pirates and fan-favorites are gathering in one place for a big pirate festival in which they’ll seek out clues to One Piece itself. Expected appearances also include a return of Trafalgar Law, along with a newly revealed member of Gol D. Roger’s crew, Douglas Bullet. Buggy’s only going to be one factor in the next film, but fans will definitely be keeping their eyes peeled to see what he’s up to.

One Piece: Stampede hits theaters in Japan on August 9, and the film’s official Twitter has teased the film as such, “One Piece: Stampede is the title! Stampede is a wording meaning rushing or running away. As a film made to honor the anime’s 20th anniversary, it will heat up the Summer of 2019. What is meant by the straw hat dancing in the sky!? And the huge monster made of rubble behind! Please wait for more news!”

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the retirement of Gwyneth Paltrow from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, our thoughts on Umbrella Academy, what Star Wars shows we want to see on Disney+ & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!