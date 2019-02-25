‘One Piece: Stampede’ Reveals New Smoker Design

One Piece: Stampede will be a film celebrating the anime’s 20th Anniversary, and it will mark the occasion by featuring a return of plenty of fan favorite foes and allies as pirates gather together to search out a big clue to Roger’s treasure.

Some of the big favorites making an anime return for the film are Smoker and Tashigi, who like the others, will be getting a new character design/outfit for their return appearance. You can check it out below.

The recently revealed teaser trailer for the film offered a tease for the plot as well as quick glimpses for many of the characters making an appearance. Smoker and Tashigi’s new look is probably the most dramatically different from the last time fans saw them in action. Tashigi’s pirate hat stands out, but it’s probably just a cool flourish like most of the character designs for the anniversary film.

Along with updated outfits for each of the Straw Hats, the film will see a returning Trafalgar Law, Buggy and Alvida, and even introduce a new member of Gol D. Roger’s crew, Douglas Bullet. While there’s still no indication as to what these new additions to the franchise or returning characters will be doing in the new story, chances are they will be clashing during the film’s big pirate festival.

Given the addition of a Gol D. Roger crew member along with the tease that One Piece will be involved, there could be quite a lot to chew on from the film in terms of story. At the very least, surely fans will get a kick out of seeing these characters animated once more.

One Piece: Stampede hits theaters in Japan on August 9, and the film’s official Twitter has teased the film as such, “One Piece: Stampede is the title! Stampede is a wording meaning rushing or running away. As a film made to honor the anime’s 20th anniversary, it will heat up the Summer of 2019. What is meant by the straw hat dancing in the sky!? And the huge monster made of rubble behind! Please wait for more news!”

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.

