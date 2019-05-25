One Piece: Stampede Reveals New Cast Additions

Toei Animation and Fuji TV are celebrating the 20th Anniversary of the One Piece anime, and things are going to be pretty big for the franchise as it prepares to release a huge new movie later this Summer. One Piece: Stampede will see various fan favorite pirates over the course of the series make an appearance in the film, and there will be plenty of new characters as well.

Many famous voices will be joining the cast of the film in pretty mysterious roles, and One Piece: Stampede recently confirmed three more big additions to the film.

Joining the previously confirmed new additions Tsutomu Isobe as Douglas Bullet, Yusuke Santamaria as Buena Festa, Rino Sashihara as Ann, and Ryota Yamasato as Donald Moderate, are Chinese fashion model and singer Ron Monroe, YouTuber group Fischer’s, and Naoto Takenaka in currently unconfirmed roles. While this will be a debut appearance for Monroe and Fischer’s, Takenaka actually has had experience with the One Piece films before.

Takenaka had previously starred in 2009’s One Piece Film Strong World as Shiki the Golden Lion, and 2014’s One Piece Film Gold as Double Down and Whitejack. There has yet to be a confirmation as to what character he’ll play in the film either, but it’s sure to be a good one given his previous work in the franchise.

One Piece: Stampede is currently scheduled to hit theaters August 9th in Japan, and Fuji TV officially describes the film as such, “The world’s greatest exposition of the pirates, by the pirates, for the pirates – the Pirates Festival. Luffy and the rest of the Straw Hat Crew receive an invitation from its host Buena Festa who is known as the Master of Festivities. They arrive to find a venue packed with glamorous pavilions and many pirates including the ones from the Worst Generation. The place is electric.”

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.