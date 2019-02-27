‘One Piece: Stampede’ Reveals Straw Hats’ Summer Outfits

One Piece will be ushering in its 20th Anniversary with the One Piece: Stampede film project, and it will see new character designs and outfits for old and new favorites alike. This of course applies to the main Straw Hat crew.

The Straw Hats seemingly will don two different character designs, with one being a “Summer Vacation” outfit that was designed in collaboration with clothing chain Uniqlo. You can check them out below.

Officially revealed on the series’ Twitter account, these designs were a collaboration between the film’s staff and Uniqlo’s T-shirt brand UT. These are markedly different from the new outfits revealed in the newest teaser trailer for One Piece: Stampede, so this is most likely the crew’s look before they get into the meat of the film’s plot.

These Summer looks will definitely be a hit with fans as there are quite a few hilarious details snuck in. The large item on Luffy’s back here seems to be replaced with a Viking helmet in the final design, and there’s something just inherently and outwardly funny about seeing Brook with a shirt that reads “Summer Body.”

These Summer outfits are only some of the new looks for the series favorites in the upcoming film, so fans can’t wait until they can see it for themselves. One Piece: Stampede hits theaters in Japan on August 9, and the film’s official Twitter has teased the film as such:

“One Piece: Stampede is the title! Stampede is a wording meaning rushing or running away. As a film made to honor the anime’s 20th anniversary, it will heat up the Summer of 2019. What is meant by the straw hat dancing in the sky!? And the huge monster made of rubble behind! Please wait for more news!”

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.

