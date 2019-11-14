One Piece Star Says a Major Wano Arc Fight Has Been Recorded

One of the most anticipated battles that One Piece fans are looking forward to in the current Wano Country story arc is the known down, drag out brawl between Monkey D. Luffy and Kaido, leader of the Beast Pirates. With the latest tease from Mayumi Tanaka, the voice of Luffy himself, it seems that the titanic clash between these two pirate leaders is closer to happening than you may think.

Twitter User Etenbody shared this amazing photo of Tanaka sharing some quality time with Megumi Han, the voice actress for Otama, another denizen of Wano, wherein the voice for the lead protagonist confirmed that the much anticipated fight between Luffy and Kaido has been recorded:

Videos by ComicBook.com

It seems that they have finished the voice recording for Kaidou VS Luffy, Ms.Tanaka mentioned an one on one fight against Kaidou!

She also posted a photo of her with Otama’s voice actress, Megumi Han pic.twitter.com/WZ0STp1sIh — Eten (@EtenBoby) November 13, 2019

The Wano Country arc has seen the Straw Hat Pirates attempting to reconnect to bring together their full crew, while simultaneously fighting against the most difficult challenges that they’ve ever faced. Aside from the slew of new enemies that they’ve squared off against in the form of the Beast Pirates, the Straw Hats have also had to traverse a strange new world wherein its citizens live isolated from the rest of the world.

In the manga, currently, Luffy is currently training for his next match against Kaido, punching away at a giant slab of steel in order to become strong enough to defeat one of the strongest pirates that the Straw Hat crew has ever faced. With the war of Wano inching ever closer, the franchise of One Piece has never been hotter and promises to deliver us one of the biggest fights that we’ve ever seen from the franchise.

Are you excited to see Luffy and Kaido square off against one another? Do you think that the leader of the Straw Hat Pirates or the leader of the Beast Pirates will take home victory? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.