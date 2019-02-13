‘One Piece’, ‘Tokyo Ghoul’ Actress Welcomes First Child

A big congratulations is in order for a favorite anime voice actress. The dub talent behind heroes like Tony Tony Chopper and Touka Kirishima has given birth to her first child.

Taking to Instagram, Brina Palenica shared the news with fans on February 1. The actress gave birth to her son Arthur Irwin who weighed in at 7 lbs 13oz. The actress is taking care of Arthur with husband Paul Wingo and the family cat named Sherbert.

“Yesterday at 1:47pm, @paulwingo and I became parents,” Palencia wrote on Instagram.

“Definitely the most physically and emotionally demanding thing I’ve done in my life, and it was all completely worth it.”

As you can see, Irwin is a total cutie would make all of Palencia’s many roles go aww.

For those of you who don’t know Palencia by name, you will by voice. The voice actress has a long resume in the anime industry as she’s worked on titles like Tokyo Ghoul, One Piece, My Hero Academia, Evangelion, Black Butler, and many more. She has also nabbed live-action roles in series like The Walking Dead and Star-Crossed.

As for her key characters, shonen fans will know Palencia from her work as Tony Tony Chopper and Touka Kirishima. Recently, the actress added Minoru Mineta to her list of roles. Fans have reacted well to the new role even if fans have come to dislike Mineta and his perverted ways.

Have you sent the couple a congrats already? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.