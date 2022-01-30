One Piece Celebrates Toonami Return With New Promo

One Piece has finally returned to Toonami after years away, and the block has honored that premiere with a special new promo! The Adult Swim programming block has been going through a number of changes in the past few months as several shows had ended their runs and new shows are now starting to join the block. Toonami has promised that fans will be seeing new shows added at a much faster rate over the next few weeks, and one thing many didn’t expect was to see One Piece making its grand return to the block after a several year gap.

One Piece hasn’t been a part of the Toonami block since 2017, and word had been silent about its potential comeback. That was until Toonami had revealed they had re-acquired the rights to the series and are now airing it as part of the block on Saturday evenings. To celebrate its grand return in the Saturday, January 29th broadcast, Toonami debuted a special new promo that offers a jaunty new tune to re-introduce fans to Luffy and the Straw Hat crew as they enter this new era. You can check it out below from Toonami’s official Facebook page.

Kicking off with Episode 517 of One Piece, the series is now slotting for what is hopefully another long stint with Toonami. As for the rest of the current schedule, the most recent line up of the block breaks down as such:

12:00AM – Blade Runner: Black Lotus

12:30AM – Assassination Classroom Season 2

1:00AM – Made in Abyss

1:30AM – One Piece

2:00AM – One Piece

2:30AM – Naruto: Shippuden

3:00AM – Naruto: Shippuden

3:30AM – Cowboy Bebop

One Piece is far from the only new series joining Toonami in the near future, however, as the next major addition has already been lined up. The next collaboration between Adult Swim and Crunchyroll will be heading our way in February Shenmue the Animation will finally be making its premiere after first being announced to be in the works a few years ago. If this pace keeps up, Toonami will be back up and swinging in full force in no time.

