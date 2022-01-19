One Piece Will Return to Toonami This Month

2022 will be a big year for anime, and One Piece promises to contribute to plenty of the hype. Not only is a movie going to debut this year but the Wano Island saga is closing in on its finale. Oh, and it seems there is something else knocking on the door for One Piece fans. Toonami is bringing Luffy back to its schedule, and it will set sail ASAP.

“We are psyched to announce the triumphant return of One Piece to Toonami this Saturday night! We’ll be starting at episode 517 and showing back-to-back episodes this weekend. A New Chapter Begins – The Straw Hat Crew Reunites,” Toonami shared over on Facebook.

According to the program’s schedule, One Piece is coming back to TV on January 22. The late-night block will begin at midnight with Blade Runner: Black Lotus before it moves to Assassination Classroom. At 1:30 am EST, fans will be able to check out One Piece, and it will be a double-feature. There will be two episodes airing on Saturdays, and One Piece will be followed up by Naruto Shippuden.

As you can imagine, fans are geeking out about One Piece returning, and it is not hard to see why. The anime last aired on the block in March 2017. A ton of series have come and gone from Toonami since, but fans have been left pleading for Luffy to return. Now, the captain has his sights set on Adult Swim, and that is all we care about.

Now, it falls to fans to make this comeback count. One Piece is a huge series, but in the past, Toonami executives did say its ratings were not amazing. If you want the show to stick around, be sure to tune into One Piece each Saturday and get it trending on Twitter!

What do you make of this big One Piece comeback? Will you be tuning in?