‘One Piece’ Teases A Big Trafalgar D. Law Comeback

One Piece‘s manga has kicked off the Wano arc as Luffy and Zoro find themselves in a major battle with another of the Worst Generation, Basil Hawkins. But they’re not the only members of the Worst Generation around.

At the end of the latest chapter of the series, there’s a major tease for the return of one of the series’ big favorites, Trafalgar D. Law.

In the latest chapter, Zoro and Luffy begin a major swordfight with Basil Hawkins, who also reveals a strange “Strawman” ability which allows him to survive fatal blows (which builds up every time someone in his crew dies, adding to the amount of fatal hits he can take). Zoro and Luffy eventually are able to make their escape, however.

When they’re helped by a woman named Tsuru, she reveals she runs a teahouse nearby that can cure Tama of her poison. Then the four of them make their way to her teahouse, but the true tease comes when it’s revealed that Luffy and Zoro are being watched.

The teahouse was being monitored by a few members of Law’s crew on a distant mountain, and Bepo appears to suggest that they might want to get out of there before the Straw Hats make too much trouble and draw attention to themselves (which is what they were supposed to avoid doing to stay out of Kaidou’s sights).

While Law himself isn’t seen, Bepo and the other members of the crew will most certainly take the news of the Straw Hats’ arrival on Wano to Law. If their alliance still holds strong, then Law will surely be a powerful ally in the most likely huge battle to come as so many strong presences hone in on Wano.

If you’re interested in the series, One Piece is currently in the middle of the “Whole Cake Island” arc and can be found streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation. Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan.

The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. Eiichiro Oda revealed some news about One Piece‘s future in a recent interview as well.

Stating that he was about 80 percent done with the manga at this point with the Wano arc, fans are worried that the series may be coming to an end sooner than they thought. But it wouldn’t be wrong to infer that the ending will most likely still be years away given how much of the world there still is to explore.