One Piece Anime Reveals Trafalgar Law’s Wano Design

One Piece‘s Wano Country arc has been a huge hit in the anime thus far, and fans have loved how long missing characters like Zoro have made their grand return with the arrival of this new region. One character fans were very excited to see in the latest episode was Trafalgar Law, who was initially teased in the new opening theme of the series, but has been officially revealed in full with Episode 899. And like many of the other returning characters, Law has gotten a Wano makeover.

With Law’s debut in the Wano Country arc coming toward the end of Episode 899, there was not much action displayed from the character just yet. But his re-introduction to the series came with a full reveal of his Wano arc design.

In Episode 899 of the series, Bepo and the other Heart Pirates noticed that the Straw Hats have arrived in Wano Country as well. Hidden away on a foggy mountain, they see that Luffy and Zoro have arrived at O-Tsuru’s tea house. It’s clear that they have a plan of their own as Bepo wonders whether or not the Straw Hats will interfere, and soon they run to tell Law all about it.

With this, fans get a full look at Law’s Wano look which sees him also donning a kimono to blend in with the rest of the region like the Straw Hats are. But the difference here is that Law’s logo is all over his kimono, resulting in a pretty unique look. While it’s not quite clear what Law is up to this arc just yet, he will most likely be a powerful ally for Luffy and the Straw Hats when they take on Kaido. Then again, Law’s plan might not involve Kaido at all. So it will be very exciting to see how it all unfolds now that another Supernova has been confirmed to be on Wano.

