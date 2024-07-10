One Piece Launches Wild New Underwear Line

One Piece has plans to launch a wild new underwear line featuring characters like Luffy, Kaido, Buggy, Nami and more! One Piece is bigger than ever this year as not only is the manga reaching the climax of the ongoing Egghead Arc with its latest chapters, but the anime is now in the midst of celebrating its 25th anniversary. This has led to some major firsts for the franchise overall such as its takeover of the Las Vegas Sphere earlier this Spring, the English dub reaching new milestones for its broadcast, and many more big events to come through the year and beyond.

This also includes a ton of new merchandise, and that means some will be even wilder than ever. One Piece has announced it will be teaming up with HIPSHOP beginning on July 19th in Japan on a new collection of underwear featuring big characters like each member of the Straw Hats such as Luffy, Zoro, Sanji and more, but even more obscure characters like Katakuri, Rob Lucci, Oden, and more unexpected faces. You can check out the new One Piece underwear line below.

How to Catch Up With One Piece Anime and Manga

If you wanted to go back and check out the One Piece anime from the very beginning (along with various OVAs, movies, and other specials), you can find the entire back catalog streaming with Crunchyroll with both Japanese and English language dubbed audio. The newest episodes of the anime, One Piece: Egghead Arc, are now airing weekly and are available to stream with Crunchyroll and Netflix alongside their initial release in Japan.

If the manga is more your speed, you can also find the newest chapters of the One Piece manga (with the three most recent chapters being available for free) with Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library or Shueisha’s MangaPlus service if you wanted to read ahead to see what’s coming next instead. There’s also the entire back catalog of the decades long series available as well.

There’s also the live-action One Piece series with Netflix as it’s now working on Season 2 for a release in the future, so time to catch up on the first season! The new season is currently in the midst of production and will be picking up from the events of the East Blue saga, which is also in the midst of a new anime remake with Netflix and WIT Studio as well.