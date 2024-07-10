One Piece: 25th Anniversary Symphonic Voyage Concert Announced

Toei Animation and Crunchyroll are going all out for One Piece‘s 25th anniversary with a new symphonic orchestra concert coming to San Diego Comic-Con this year! One Piece has officially kicked off its 25th anniversary this year, and it’s resulted in some massive celebrations seen over the last few months in particular. Not only did One Piece recently take over the Las Vegas Sphere, but the anime itself is now heating up more than ever. But these celebrations are far from slowing down as Toei Animation and Crunchyroll have some huge plans for a new concert experience for fans in attendance.

As part of their offerings for San Diego Comic-Con 2024, Toei Animation and Crunchyroll have announced they will be hosting the One Piece: 25th Anniversary Symphonic Voyage, a special concert live outdoor concert experience that will be “once in a lifetime.” Performed by the San Diego Symphony at the The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park with open, limited seating on a first come, first served basis for SDCC 2024 badge holders on Saturday, July 27 at 7:00 pm local time. You can check out the special announcement poster for the One Piece concert below.

Poster for One Piece: 25th Anniversary Symphonic Voyage

What to Know for One Piece 25th Anniversary Concert

Taking place on Saturday, July 27 at 7:00 pm at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park, One Piece: 25th Anniversary Symphonic Voyage will feature a 90 minute long performance through One Piece’s long anime history as performed by the 40+ piece San Diego Symphony. Toei Animation and Crunchyroll detail the schedule as such:

4:00 PM Line Starts

5:00 PM Doors Open

7:00 PM Concert Starts

8:30 PM Concert Ends

9:30 PM Venue Closes

