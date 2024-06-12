One Piece Creator Breaks Silence on Las Vegas Sphere Takeover

One Piece has officially taken over the Las Vegas Sphere for the anime's 25th anniversary, and the creator behind it all has shared his reaction to the big show! One Piece has officially kickstarted its celebration for the anime's 25th anniversary, and Toei Animation is truly going all out for the milestone occasion. The biggest of which was definitely the debut of One Piece visuals on the highly touted Las Vegas Sphere, which is the very first time a Japanese project has been featured on the outside of the notable sphere. It's such a big occasion that One Piece's creator shared their surprise too.

With One Piece taking over the Las Vegas Sphere in celebration of the anime's 25th anniversary (which you can check out in the official video above), One Piece series creator Eiichiro Oda shared a special message to fans (as tranlasted by @pewpiece on X) that reads as such, "It's called Sphere and it's in Las Vegas, Nevada! Did you know there's a massive round shaped screen like this in Las Vegas!? This is the first time for a Japanese content to be broadcasted on here [and] One Piece is chosen as the first one! Everyone please check it out on the video! Congratulations for anime One Piece 25th anniversary!"

How to Read and Watch One Piece

If this special video gave you the need to go back and check out One Piece from the very beginning either again or for the very first time, you can find the entire back catalog of the anime now streaming with Crunchyroll with both Japanese and English language dubbed audio (along with the various OVAs, movies and other specials). They tease the long running series as such:

"Monkey. D. Luffy refuses to let anyone or anything stand in the way of his quest to become the king of all pirates. With a course charted for the treacherous waters of the Grand Line and beyond, this is one captain who'll never give up until he's claimed the greatest treasure on Earth: the Legendary One Piece!"

You can also find the newest chapters of the One Piece manga (with the three most recent chapters being available for free) with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library if you wanted to read ahead and see what's next instead. There's also the first season of the massively popular live-action One Piece series now streaming with Netflix as well if you wanted a different way to get back into it all.