One Piece Shares First Photos Of New Live Show

While One Piece’s anime moves toward its “Wano Arc”, fans will have the chance to enjoy the series in live action if they visit Universal Studios Japan this summer. The theme park has had One Piece as a part of its attractions for some time now, but this most recent live action stage show is an entirely new experience. Featuring the Straw Hat Pirates, the performance takes a page from the One Piece: Stampede film, specifically the Pirate Expo. To ramp up excitement, Universal Studios Japan has released new photos of the performance itself.

Universal Studios Japan released new photos from the current stage play on its Twitter Account, boasting life like recreations of the pirates (That Brook is amazing):

Attendees of the stage show won’t only get a new story for their favorite pirates, they’ll also each receive a straw hat of their very own to join Monkey D. Luffy’s ensemble. The park will also have merchandise and other attractions that emphasize the beloved anime/manga series.

One Piece: Stampede, which the stage play is loosely based on, is the upcoming 14th animated feature film for the series that revolves around the “Pirate Expo”. The expo itself was “made by pirates for pirates” that puts together a worldwide treasure hunt for attendees. The treasure itself is special as it was owned by Jolly Roger, the pirate king who created the original treasure that everyone in the series is looking for.

Universal Studios Japan isn’t just promoting One Piece this summer, its “Universal Cool Japan” promotion is also creating attractions and shows with the animes Attack On Titan, Neon Genesis Evangelion, Sailor Moon, Lupin the Third, and Detective Conan to name a few. Sections of the park will offer attractions and merchandise for each series, giving fans a brand new look at all their anime favorites.

