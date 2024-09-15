One Piece Anime Finally Brings Imu's Transformation to Life

One Piece's anime has been in the midst of a major turning point for the Egghead Arc, and the newest episode of the series has officially debuted King Imu and the Five Elders' monstrous transformation. One Piece is now taking on the first major arc of the Final Saga of Eiichiro Oda's original manga franchise, and the anime has taken a detour from Luffy and the Straw Hats as they attempt to escape from the chaos at Dr. Vegapunk's future island laboratory. It means fans have been able to see what else is happening in other places at sea, and with it filling in more gaps.

The latest few episodes of One Piece have shifted their focus to Sabo as he tells Dragon and Ivankov about what really went down during King Cobra Nefertari's death during the Reverie, and with them has come some major changes to how everyone understands the history of the world. The first major shake up came with the full public debut of the mysterious King Imu, and now it's been taken to a whole new level as Imu and the Five Elders have been teased to have some monstrous transformations fit for their position.

Imu transforms for the first time!! #OnePiecepic.twitter.com/GJy8zwQXSN — Artur – Library of Ohara (@newworldartur) September 15, 2024

What Happens in One Piece Episode 1119?

One Piece Episode 1119 continues with Sabo's retelling of everything that happened during the Reverie, and it picks up shortly after Cobra asked for a meeting with the Five Elders. Shocked to see someone sitting in the throne at the center of the world (that no one was supposed to be sitting in), Cobra then asked for more information about what he found out about the Nefertari family and what it could mean for the real history. It's here Imu speaks, and asks Cobra to reveal what Lily Nefertari's real name was.

It's here that Cobra reveals that Queen Lily's full name as Lily D. Nefertari, and Imu hates that initial because they explain that it was one an initial from those who stood up against royalty. It's real meaning has been lost over the years, but it's clear that Imu was seeking to eliminate Cobra as soon as the king confirmed there was a D. in their family name. It also means that Princess Vivi also has a D. in her name as well, and she and Luffy share the same fate as the other characters in the series with D's in their name.

What Does Imu's Transformation Mean for the Future?

With Cobra revealing this key piece of his family history, he's immediately marked for death as Imu and the Five Elders transform into monstrous new forms. Their silhouettes are kept obscured in the episode itself, but it's clear from the size of their forms that they are quite dangerous. Sabo's reaction to their transformations as well makes each of them that much deadlier, and it's clear that he's unable to save Cobra from his fate despite how hard he tries to do so.

Sabo now carries this secret of what went down during the Reverie, and he knows that Vivi and Luffy are tied together through the D. in their names. As One Piece continues to set the stage for its grand finale, it won't be too long before the D. is fully explained, and how it ties into Imu in the past. With so many questions about this potential final villain for it all, this is far from the last time we'll be seeing Imu or these transformations in action by any means.