One Piece Creator Highlights Kuma in Gorgeous Cover Art

One Piece's creator really went all out for Bartholomew Kuma for the cover for the manga's next volume release! One Piece's manga is now in the midst of the climax for the Egghead Arc as it has been setting up for the manga's grand finale to come in the rest of the Final Saga. One Piece's Egghead Arc has come with a number of major reveals that are finally shedding light on the series' biggest mysteries. Through all of this fans have also gotten a long look into Kuma's past before he became an android weapon for the Marines.

One Piece explored Kuma's past together with Jewelry Bonney, and with it broke a lot of fans' hearts along the way. The two of them have gone through so much that fans just want to see Kuma be happy considering how much has happened to him in life. Thankfully, One Piece's creator has done that with the cover art for Volume 109 of the manga. While he might not be happy in the current chapters, Eiichiro Oda allowed him to smile together with his daughter. You can check out the cover art for One Piece Volume 109 below along with a special behind-the-scenes sketch of how Oda brought it together.

How to Read and Catch Up With One Piece

