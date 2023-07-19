One Piece Crew Teases the Highlights of Wano’s Anime Finale

One Piece is reaching the true climax of the Wano Country Arc in the anime very soon, and the crew behind it all is teasing some of the major highlights still coming our way! The latest episodes of the One Piece anime have seen the final fights across Onigashima coming to their explosive respective ends, and it’s all now on Luffy’s shoulders as he is facing off against Kaido on the roof of the Skull Dome. With their fight reaching a new end with the latest episode, there’s not much left to cover from the arc’s run in Eiichiro Oda’s original One Piece manga.

The grand finale of the Wano Country arc is fast approaching in the coming episodes of the anime, and speaking to ComicBook.com’s Megan Peters during Anime Expo 2023 earlier this Summer, the crew behind One Piece’s anime teased that they have some tricks up their sleeves for the arc’s final episodes as they are looking forward to the true final moments of Luffy’s fight against Kaido, “Wano is reaching its apex. Luffy vs. Kaido, we are very looking forward to it. A lot of tricks planned.” So fans definitely have something to look forward to.

How to Watch One Piece in Time for Wano’s Finale

Wth Luffy being defeated by Kaido in the newest episode of the One Piece anime, and the team behind the series already slipping in sneaky teases for Luffy’s next big form, it’s only a matter of time before the final episodes actually air. There has yet to be a release date revealed for the final Wano Country arc episodes as of this writing, however. If you wanted to catch up with the One Piece anime in time for Wano’s grand finale likely coming later this Summer, you can currently find all 1000 plus episodes of the Japanese language with English subtitled iteration of One Piece streaming with Crunchyroll.

All of the current episodes of the One Piece English dub are now streaming there too! As for what to expect from the series as a whole Crunchyroll teases the One Piece anime as such, “Monkey D. Luffy refuses to let anyone or anything stand in the way of his quest to become the king of all pirates. With a course charted for the treacherous waters of the Grand Line and beyond, this is one captain who’ll never give up until he’s claimed the greatest treasure on Earth: the Legendary One Piece!”

