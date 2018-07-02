‘One Piece’ Shares First-Look At Wano Country

One Piece has taken fans all over the New World, but they have yet to see it all. For years, audiences have waited to get a peek into Wano, but the country has remained ever elusive. However, it looks like that has all changed.

Yes, One Piece has finally done it. The series’ most recent chapter entered Wano Country, and the mysterious nation is as gorgeous as you hoped.

Over in Japan, the latest issue of Weekly Shonen Jump has just gone on sale, and that means a new chapter of One Piece is here. Chapter 909 made good on Eiichiro Oda’s promise to enter Wano before 2018 came to an end, and it’s insanely pretty.

While the new chapter picks up with Marco, it leaves off with half of the Straw Hats in Wano Country. The intro page dedicates itself to a Wano background, and readers had their breath taken away from the gorgeous country.

As you can see above, the page shows an entire city with traditional Japanese architecture. Large houses are seen lining streets while an even bigger temple sits in the back. In the center, a huge castle with ornate rooting can be seen hitting upon a tree, and it appears to have a waterfall rushing from its base. The city is then bracketed by cliffs, and Wano’s architecture is about as beautiful as its citizens.

Sure, some of the chapter’s goons may look funny, but Wano Country leans into the aesthetic of Japan’s bygone era. Civilians are shown in Kimono, Yukata, and more. The style definitely seems to suit Roronora Zoro given his ronin status, but Robin takes to it as well. She adopts a geisha-in-training persona, and readers cannot get over her ornate kimono and obi.

Are you happy to see One Piece entering Wano Country at long last?