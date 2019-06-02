One Piece Wano Trailer Teases Zoro’s Anime Return

One Piece‘s Reverie arc has been divisive among fans for its heavy use of flashbacks as it introduces new elements of the New World, but soon fans will be getting a whole new kind of anime when the series officially debuts the Wano Kuni arc this July. To celebrate, and to hype fans for its upcoming premiere, Toei Animation shared a new trailer for the series’ Wano arc and it’s teasing quite a few big returns.

The biggest return to the anime is the other Straw Hats who split from Luffy and the others before the start of the Whole Cake Island arc, and fans are incredibly excited to see Zoro in the anime once more.

Premiering July 7th, the Wano Kuni arc will be picking up from the initial tease in the Zou arc as Luffy and the Straw Hats all gather at Wano to overthrow Kaido’s terrible reign. The crew split when Sanji got roped into a political wedding, so Zoro, Robin, Usopp, and Franky have been spending time hiding out in Wano. But now that Luffy and the others are now heading there to meet them, it’s about to all explode.

The trailer for the arc places the returning Zoro front and center as fans can see he’s gotten an official samurai look befitting of the traditional nature of the country. Though there’s no big clue as to what Zoro has been up to during all of this time as of yet, Zoro is seen slicing through a building with a single slash. So it’s safe to say that Zoro is up to his old tricks again despite needing to hide himself until Luffy and the others arrive.

Zoro’s return is only one of the reasons fans are looking forward to the new Wano Kuni arc, and the series seems to be getting a major visual overhaul from what’s come before. It’s safe to say that the anime will get a dose of new energy along with the long missing Straw Hats.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.