One Piece Showcases Just What Makes Luffy Different From Other Pirates

Luffy, Zoro, and Kiku have finally gotten through their first major challenge in One Piece’s Wano Country arc after they were able to rescue Tama from Holdem in Bakura Town, and have stolen the treasure ship full of food meant for the Shogun Orochi. While this is just another example of Luffy always doing and taking whatever he wants, it’s also a bright example of just what makes him different from the other pirates of the series. Without worrying about the consequences of his actions, he ended up doing a good deed for the starving people of the Leftovers Town.

As the people of the town begin to thank Luffy for bringing them food and water for the first time, the end of Episode 908 highlighted a distinct difference between Luffy and Law as their pirate policies are much different.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Throughout the episode, Law continues to be angry at Luffy and the others for drawing attention to themselves after he and the Heart Pirates have been working on their plan of attack. He became increasingly annoyed as Luffy ignored him, but Luffy paid him no mind as he’s been completely focused on making sure Tama was safe and fed. After finding out the terrible situation Tama and the other people of Wano have been living in, he hasn’t been able to think of much else.

The end of Episode 908 of the series sees the various people of Leftovers Town thank Luffy for his help. The kids are feeling much better now that they’re full from the stolen treasure ship, the older people are feeling healthy once more, babies are now full of energy, and Luffy can’t help but smile as he realizes he did a good deed. Law scoffs at this mentioning that pirates shouldn’t be doing good deeds, but that’s why fans are in love with Luffy after all this time.

But what fans love more is that Kiku quickly pointed out soon after that Luffy did steal in order to do these good deeds, and that’s just more of what makes Luffy so special compared to other pirates introduced in this series. He’ll continue to do what he wants in this moral grey area, but while he’s chasing after an inherently selfish wish he’ll be sure to help all those who he cares about along the way. Now he’s got his sights set on the rest of Wano.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.