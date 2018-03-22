‘One Piece’: Where Are The Rest Of The Straw Hats Right Now?

If you just got back into One Piece, then you’ve probably got a lot of questions. Both its anime and manga are wading through the ‘Whole Cake Island’ arc, and the hectic saga has seen Monkey D. Luffy got up against some sugary brutes. Out of all its plot points, there is one fans always question once they check in on the series, and it has to do with the Straw Hat crew.

After all, half of the gang is missing in this arc, and fans are wondering where in the world Roronoa Zoro went. So, ComicBook is here to remind you.

For those of you who need a reminder, you need to catch up with chapter 822 or episode 776 in this case. This point is the last time Luffy was reunited with his entire crew save Sanji and marks the squad’s on-going divergence.

The reason behind the crew’s split was simple. With Sanji missing, the team wants their chef back, and half of them gather to form the Sanji Retrieval Team. Luffy heads up the group along with Nami, Tony Tony Chopper, Brook, Pedro, and Carrot. As for the rest, they choose to head to Wano Country with Trafalgar D. Law’s crew and a few others. Zoro leads the posse which includes Robin, Franky, Usopp, Kine’mon, Kanjuro, and Raizo.

Since the ‘Whole Cake Island’ arc kicked off, fans haven’t gotten a chance to meet up with the other Straw Hat team. The story has kept up with Luffy as the captain doggedly followed after Sanji to bring him back to the Thousand Sunny, but fans will get to meet up with the whole team soon enough.

After all, One Piece is nearing the climax of its current arc, and creator Eiichiro Oda has said his ‘Wano’ arc will be up next. The thrilling saga will reunite the Straw Hats in an unfamiliar territory, and the pirates will learn just how strong each other has gotten since they split. So, here’s to hoping One Piece streamlines its introduction of Wano Country to get fans there fast.

