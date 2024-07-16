One Piece Cliffhanger Introduces a New ‘D’ Inheritor

Over the years, One Piece likes to keep fans guessing, and few things have sparked more theories than the Will of D. Time and again, the strange name has kept fans on edge as everyone from Blackbeard to Luffy holds the name. To this day, the Will of D has not unpacked its origins, but we have discovered more people who hold the title. And not long ago, One Piece introduced us to yet another inheritor of the Will of D.

And who is it this time? Well, it is someone we have known for a while. It turns out Professor Clover is part of the crew, and Clou Clover has kept the secret his entire life.

The revelation came this week from One Piece as Clover confessed his true name. The man is really named Clou D. Clover, and he kept his inherited name hidden. As a scholar at the Ohara Library, Clover knew better than to spout off about the Will of D given its conflict with the World Government. But in the wake of Vegapunk’s confession about the future, well – Clover felt it was time to confess his inclusion with the Will of D.

After all, war is inevitable at this point, and the World Government will not go easy on its enemies. The fate of freedom itself is at stake, so Clover cannot afford to keep silent any longer.

Now for those keeping count, the Will of D now spans across 15 characters. We have known about Luffy for ages, and the same goes for his father and grandfather. However, there are other Ds to consider. From Trafalgar to Lili, the power of D has been around for ages, and Clover is the latest to join its mysterious ranks.

Want to know more about One Piece? You can find the manga on the Shonen Jump app or in print thanks to Viz Media. So for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

“As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer “Red-Haired” Shanks. But Luffy’s life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber…at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure…one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary “One Piece,” said to be the greatest treasure in the world…”

