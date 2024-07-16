One Piece Creator Finally Details Ace’s Warlord Takedown

Ace might be gone but the older brother of Monkey D. Luffy has not been forgotten as One Piece has sailed toward its grand finale. Passing away during the Marineford Arc, the shonen series has discovered some interesting ways to have Ace return to the series. During the Wano Arc, for example, shonen fans witnessed how Ace was a part of the isolated nation’s history and how his promise to the inhabitants helped to forget its future thanks to Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates. Now, in a surprise reveal, Eiichiro Oda has broken down how Ace was able to take down a former Warlord of the Sea.

Ace’s death is still considered one of the most shocking and tragic deaths in the history of anime. Taking a “bullet” for Luffy, the fire-wielding swashbuckler helped to spur on Luffy in not only becoming king of the pirates but fighting against the World Government which has become a serious problem for many of the Grand Line’s citizens. As the final saga continues, Straw Hat fans hoping to see a resurrection might be out of luck but there’s a possibility that we see Ace return once more via flashbacks.

One Piece: Ace’s Warlord Past

Routinely, creator Eiichiro Oda talked about the former Warlord known as Hanafuda. In Chapter 1100, it was revealed that Ace had defeated Hanafuda in the past and Oda was more than willing to expand on the past event, “He looks like this. His name is “Hanafuda”. His hobby is collecting Ancient Zoan Devil Fruits. On what he’s scheming behind this remains unknown up to now. His height is 514 cm. His other name is “King of Lizards”

If Netflix’s live-action adaptation continues to follow the source material of the One Piece series, Ace might be a lock for appearing in the upcoming second season. Ace first appeared in the shonen franchise during the Alabasta Arc, as Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates were seeking to take down the villainous Crocodile. While no release date has been revealed for the second season, production has already begun with Netflix for the return of the live-action Straw Hat Pirates.

